Enrollment climbs for third straight year at Minnesota state colleges and universities

Enrollment at colleges and universities of Minnesota State has increased for the third year in a row, the school system said Monday.

Officials said there's been a 4.1% rise in enrollment for the Minnesota State system in 2025, including 5.1% at colleges and 2.5% at universities.

According to Minnesota State, there was a 7.7% increase in enrollment for the system in 2024 and a 2.3% bump in 2023.

The system in a news release cited the North Star Promise scholarship program, which provides free tuition for students with a family making an adjusted gross income below $80,000, as one of the reasons for the third straight year of increased enrollment.

Minnesota State cited workforce development scholarships, the Direct Admissions Minnesota program and low tuition as other factors for the increase.

Minnesota State includes seven state universities and 26 community and technical colleges, and serves around 270,000 students, according to officials.