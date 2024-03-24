Minnesota road conditions beginning to worsen as spring snowstorm moves through

MINNEAPOLIS — As a spring snowstorm moves through Minnesota, roads across the state are starting to become perilous for drivers.

In the Twin Cities, most major highways are at least partially covered, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website. Some roadways in the western metro, including Highway 169, are fully covered, MnDOT reports. In the southern metro, Interstate 35W from Richfield to Burnsville has cleared slightly after being fully covered earlier.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays

There have been a handful of crashes in the Twin Cities, including one in Burnsville that killed a 51-year-old Lakeville woman. The Minnesota State Patrol said her vehicle left the roadway on Interstate 35E and hit a tree around 12:15 p.m.

Elsewhere in the state, many of western Minnesota's roads are fully covered, along with parts of central Minnesota. Southern Minnesota is looking clear, according to MnDOT, outside of parts of the eastern corner.

Northern Minnesota's roads are uncovered as of yet, though conditions are expected to deteriorate as the snow moves north.

Much of the state is under a winter storm warning, and Sunday through Tuesday will be NEXT Weather Alert days as this snowy system moves through. Many spots could see half a foot or more of snow when it's all said and done, and Monday could bring rain as well.