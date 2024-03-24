Metro Transit reports 2 crashes involving light rail trains in Twin Cities

2 different cars crash into LRT in Twin Cities

2 different cars crash into LRT in Twin Cities

2 different cars crash into LRT in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Snow is believed to be a factor in two separate crashes involving light rail trains in the Twin Cities on Sunday.

According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the first crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Third Avenue South and Fifth Avenue South near Government Plaza Station in Minneapolis. A car and a Metro Blue Line train collided.

Roughly 30 minutes later, Metro Transit officers responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a Metro Green Line train in St. Paul. The crash occurred near the intersection of University Avenue Southeast and 23rd Avenue Southeast as the train was entering Stadium Village Station, MTPD reports.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

MORE NEWS: Snow removal company travels six hours from Illinois for work in Minnesota

Both incidents caused a delay in service for the blue and green lines — 40 and 30 minutes, respectively.

The crashes remain under investigation.

The incident happens as road conditions continue to deteriorate across the metro. As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 328 crashes statewide. Another 220 vehicles were reported spun out or off the road.

Most major roads are either partially or fully covered with snow around the metro, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 website.

Much of the state is under a winter storm warning through Monday morning. Many spots could see half a foot or more of snow by the end of the system.

WEATHER RESOURCES: More weather coverage | Animated radars | School Closings & Delays