School bus fire displayed at Karmel Mall as Somali leaders warn of rising attacks in Minnesota

Somali and Muslim community leaders in Minnesota are calling for an end to what they describe as a growing wave of harassment and threats, pointing to a school bus fire and threatening voicemails as evidence that anti-Somali hostility is escalating.

Images of a charred school bus were displayed Friday at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis as part of a public demonstration organized by community leaders. Minneapolis police said they are still investigating the fire, which occurred last week. No one was on board and no one was hurt, police said.

Community leaders said the bus fire is part of a broader pattern. They said Somali-owned businesses have received threatening voicemails, and that mothers are afraid their children will be targeted at school.

One voicemail played at the event included the message: "Trashy Muslims, you're all going to f***** die. So prepare. It's a fair warning, more than you gave us. You're all dead ... dead."

Leaders said the climate of hostility intensified following a federal raid of daycares and autism resource centers suspected of fraud. The raid came two days before Friday's demonstration.

"Our children deserve to ride the bus safely. Our families deserve to worship safely. Our businesses deserve to operate without fear," said Imam Yusuf Abdulle, executive director of the Islamic Association of North America.

Community leaders said they support accountability and want wrongdoing investigated, but drew a distinction between targeting individuals and holding an entire community responsible.

"Justice matters to us also," Malika Dahir, executive director of Reviving the Islamic Sisterhood for Empowerment, said. "But there is a difference between justice and accountability and collective punishment."

Leaders said they are concerned that threatening language could escalate into physical violence, and called on others not to remain silent.