Minnesota's social media health warning law takes effect Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

Starting Wednesday, you could see new health warnings when you open TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

If companies abide by the Minnesota law taking effect July 1, users will have to acknowledge a warning about potential mental health risks each time they open certain social media platforms. It also includes information for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

"Depression, anxiety, self-harm, eating disorders, suicidal ideation all dramatically increase because of social media use, and Minnesotans deserve to know about that if they're using this product, the same way they deserve to about the increased risk of cancer if you're smoking cigarettes," said DFL Rep. Zack Stephenson.

Supporters say the warning is intended to get people thinking about how much time they're spending online.

LiveMore ScreenLess is a nonprofit advocating and promoting digital wellbeing for and with young people.

"This is a step, an intervention, maybe a correction," said Katherine Myers, executive director of LiveMore ScreenLess. "We hope that it can help our whole society to pause and reconsider time spent on a device and then think about what else do I want to be doing?"

In April, social media companies represented by the lobbying group NetChoice sued Minnesota to challenge the warning requirement. A judge has yet to rule.

WCCO reached out to NetChoice for an interview but have not heard back. On its websites, NetChoice says, "Politicians are using 'public health' to justify a backdoor means for the government to control online speech. States cannot do by 'warning label' what they can't do by outright ban."

"They'll say anything, do anything to protect the ridiculous profits they're making," said Stephenson.

"I'm hoping that this bill will be an entry point for parents to have a conversation with their children about the impacts," said Myers. "Like, why is this there? Is this helpful for us? What else can we be talking about?"

Minnesota joins California, Colorado and New York as the fourth state to pass a social media warning label requirement. In Colorado, the U.S. District Court temporarily halted the law noting it likely violates the First Amendment.