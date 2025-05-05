Minnesota shoppers find ways to save with grocery prices on the rise

How to save on groceries in Minnesota as prices rise

Grocery prices are taking a bigger bite out of family budgets in Minnesota compared to almost anywhere else.

According to a new study from SmartAsset, the Twin Cities ranked third for the biggest year-over-year jump in the latest numbers available.

Molly Doyle spends Sunday afternoons planning.

"On Sundays, we usually make a soup we can take for the week," she said.

Planning is a big deal for a family with big appetites. Doyle has three growing boys.

"We have a plan for the week, also. So we are preparing healthy meals and we are not wanting to go out to eat so often," she said.

It's one of the ways this Mendota Heights family is leveraging high grocery prices.

"So here is our paycheck," Doyle joked as she opened her refrigerator packed with food.

She says another way she saves is by having groceries delivered to her door every Friday, avoiding temptation.

"The $9.99 delivery fee, I feel like I am saving that times 10 by not grabbing things I see on the shelf," Doyle said.

She works with her neighbor to secure protein for her family.

"We do buy half of a cow. We go in on it with a neighbor, and that saves us quite a bit of money," Doyle said.

According to the study, saving money is especially needed in the Twin Cities. SmartAsset says prices overall are up 4.2%. The price of eggs and meat is up 4.8%, cereal is up 2% and produce in the metro saw the highest increase in the country with at 6.9%.

At Tim and Tom's Speedy Mart on Como Avenue in St. Paul — which is celebrating 30 years in business this year — hope is in the air. Ted Spreigl is a second-generation owner.

"It's leveling, I would say," Spreigl said. "I would say that increase was in the beginning of the year, but a lot of that has come back down."

And just like the Doyles, Spreigl's family will continue to get creative.

"Thirty years, we are still here, we are doing something right," Spreigl said.

The head of the Grocers Association said they're also looking into why produce prices are so high. He said possible reasons include higher energy costs and new paid sick leave rules.