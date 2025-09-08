Minnesota state Sen. Jeremy Miller announces he will not seek reelection in 2026

Republican Minnesota state Sen. Jeremy Miller announced Monday he will not be running for his seat again in next year's election.

"After a tremendous amount of thought and discussion with Janel and the boys, I have made the difficult decision to not seek reelection after my current term ends next year," Miller said. "Other than marrying my amazing wife and the birth of our three wonderful boys, serving in the Minnesota Senate has been one of the most memorable and rewarding experiences of my life."

Miller was first elected in 2010 and has been reelected four times. At 26, he became the second youngest Minnesotan to be elected to the Senate. In 2019, he became the youngest senator in Minnesota to serve as president of the Senate. In 2021, Republicans elected Miller to serve as majority leader of the Senate.

The senator from Winona said after his term, he will work on growing the businesses he's involved in and volunteering in the community, in addition to spending more time with his wife and three sons.

"Serving in the Senate has been an honor of a lifetime and I'm proud of what I've been able to help accomplish for the folks I'm blessed to represent," Miller said. "I ran for the Senate because I wanted to help make a difference and being a member of the Senate has given me a great opportunity to be a difference maker."

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, discusses the Senate Republican tax cut plan at a news conference at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Thursday, April 4, 2022. He's joined by GOP Senate Taxes Committee Chair Carla Nelson, of Rochester. Steve Karnowski / AP

Miller has received numerous legislative awards over his nearly 16-year tenure, such as Legislator of the Year, Outstanding Support for People with Disabilities, the Council of State Government's 20 under 40 and more.

Miller's office says his legislative achievements include housing and workforce opportunities for people with disabilities, funding mental health services and housing projects, leading efforts to pass Sunday liquor sales and adding protections for first responders.

Miller has also been an advocate for legalizing sports betting in the state, introducing the Minnesota Sports Betting Act in 2023. The legislation did not pass that year, so in 2024, he unveiled the Minnesota Sports Betting Act 2.0. The second version of the bill included modifications based on feedback he received from constituents, legislators and other stakeholders. However, attempts to legalize sports betting in Minnesota remain unsuccessful.

In 2017, Miller considered running for Congress to fill the seat left open by then-Rep. Tim Walz, as he sought to become governor, but decided against it.

Miller says that while he's taking a step back for now, he will not rule out a future run for public office.