Minnesota Senate to debate PRO Act that would protect abortion rights in state law

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Senate is set to debate legislation on Friday that would codify abortion rights in the state; if approved, it would go to the governor's desk for signature.

The Protect Reproductive Options Act, also known as the PRO Act, passed in the Minnesota House last week. It states that Minnesotans have a "fundamental right" to an abortion and reproductive health care like fertility treatments and contraception.

Democrats who control the House, Senate, and governor's office have said that this bill is one of their top priorities since Roe v. Wade was struck down in June.

"This past election voters spoke decisively and told us they believe every Minnesotan should be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions," said Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, DFL-Eden Prairie.

Abortion rights in Minnesota are already protected because a Doe v. Gomez, a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision. Democrats frame the bill as a "secondary" line of defense to that ruling. There is another proposal moving through the DFL-controlled legislature that would also remove restrictions from statute language that were struck down by another lower court ruling last year.