Why Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District race is getting so much DFL attention

Minnesota's Second Congressional District is the only open congressional district in the state.

Democrat Angie Craig has held the seat since 2019 but this year is running for the U.S. Senate.

The DFL contest for the Second Congressional District features three candidates who are holding or have held elective office.

State Rep. Kaela Berg's ads tout her as a working mom, while state Sen. Matt Klein is making health care his central issue. Former state senator and former Lakeville Mayor Matt Little is focusing on his experience.

Berg and Little are the more progressive candidates, while Klein is running as the Angie Craig-style moderate.

"He's positioning himself very openly as the one who can win in a Second Congressional District, a swing district," said political analyst Larry Jacobs. "Whereas both Berg and Little, they're playing to the base of the DFL. Those who are really fired up about Donald Trump and want to see big change."

The Second Congressional District is a microcosm of the state. The district has the suburbs of Woodberry and Lakeville and the farm and rural areas of LeSeur and Scott counties.

Early voters know the district is in the spotlight.

"I just want to make sure that I get it done that nothing gets in my way and get my voice heard so I get out as soon as I can," said Sheila Krejci, who was voting early at Lakeville City Hall. "It's also the big congressional race and that I want to make sure I get to have my say."

The winner of the DFL primary goes on to battle Republican state Sen. Eric Pratt in November.

Pratt has a big head start since he doesn't have to face off against a major primary opponent.

He says he plans to return the Second District to its pre-Angie Craig days when Republicans held the seat for 14 years.

As of Thursday, more than 319,000 ballots have been requested statewide for the August primary. The Minnesota Secretary of State says more than 60,000 of those have been returned and accepted.