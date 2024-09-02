Minnesota schools begin implementing new cell phone policies

Maple Grove, Minn. — As students head back to class across Minnesota this week, they'll find new expectations regarding cell phones and other electronic devices.

"The kids are there to learn. So, it'd be a good idea to focus on the learning and what teachers are trying to teach them," said Jamie Skjerseth of Maple Grove.

The Minnesota legislature mandated school districts adopt a clear cell phone policy by March 2025.

It also required two principals' organizations to design a new model policy that districts could adopt.

The resulting "Cell Phone Tool Kit," released in July, suggests that all classrooms be phone free with few exceptions.

"This year they're pushing it to where you can't have phones during school hours at all. Not even during lunch or their walking hours in between classes," explained Karin Sayler of Otsego.

Sayler supports the change for her middle school son.

"He has kids in his class that will actually use it and it distracts him a lot," she said.

The toolkit also spells out an alternative for high schoolers.

"We cannot have them in the classroom. We have to put them in these phone holders and then we can have them in the hallway or at lunch," said incoming Rogers High School freshman Grace Hobbins.

Hobbins has mixed feelings about her school's new policy.

"In high school, I feel like we're old enough to control ourselves," she said.

"I'm not going to lie, I do like to be able to text my kids at school," said Amelia Hobbins, Grace's mom.

It's a concern Maple Grove High School addressed in a letter to parents last month, saying in part:

"Students will be able to use their cell phones during passing times and lunch - added together, this amounts to 55 minutes each day! They'll be just fine."

Grace's mom, Amelia, will miss the convenience but agrees that it's needed to limit distractions, boost learning, and improve kids' mental health.

"At the end of the day, they should keep the phones in their locker," she said.