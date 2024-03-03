MINNEAPOLIS — Voters in Minnesota will head to the polls for the 2024 presidential primary on Super Tuesday. WCCO will have full results from the 2024 primary as votes are tabulated.

If you still need to register to vote, here's what to know.

How to register online to vote in Minnesota

Registering to vote online is easy and can be done on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

But first, you'll need your Minnesota driver's license or Minnesota identification card number, or the last four numbers of your Social Security number. You'll also need to have an email address handy. And make sure you're eligible to vote in Minnesota.

How to register by mail to vote in Minnesota

If you want to register by mail, you can download a paper form to print and fill out. You then mail the completed form to your county election office. You can also mail it to the Secretary of State:

Secretary of State

First National Bank Building

332 Minnesota St., Suite N201

St. Paul, MN 55101

How to register in person to vote in Minnesota

Drop off the aforementioned form at your county election office or the Secretary of State's office. You can also register when you arrive to vote, detailed below.

How to register to vote in Minnesota on election day

You can always register when you arrive to vote. You'll need to bring at least one proof of residence. These include an identification card with your current name and address, photo ID and a document with current name and address, a college student ID with a housing list and more. You can also print out a factsheet with a list of what's required to register in person.

How to register to vote in Minnesota if you're a new citizen

If you're a new citizen, make sure you have your Certification of Naturalization before you register to vote. Otherwise, the process should be the same.

How to check your voter registration status in Minnesota

If you're unsure whether or not you're already registered, or would like to see the status of your recent registration, you can do so on the SOS website.

How to check if you're eligible to vote in Minnesota

Voting requirements include being a U.S. citizen, being at least 18 years old on Election Day, being a Minnesota resident for 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction and not under a court order that revokes your right to vote. More details on eligibility can be found on the SOS website.

Voter registration deadlines in Minnesota

The deadline for both online and mail-in registration is 21 days before Election Day. Notably, mail-in registration must be received 21 days before Election Day.

In-person registration is available up to and including on Election Day.

