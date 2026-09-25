Minnesota sailor who served aboard USS Lincoln returns home to find apartment ransacked

A Minnesota native who had been serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln for nearly 10 months came home to an upsetting surprise.

Connor Nelson was excited to finally get home to his apartment in Lemoore, California, after such a long deployment, but the first thing he noticed was his car missing from its parking space.

"And then I go to unlock my front door and it just pushes right open," Connor Nelson said.

Once inside, he realized thieves vandalized the place and took almost everything, like his TV, a laptop, shoes and even some fishing equipment.

Nelson's father, 22-year Navy veteran Justin Nelson, flew from Minnesota to help his son after the break-in.

Connor Nelson Connor Nelson

"I know what it means to come home, you know, like what that means to a sailor, and it is such a bright spot, you know, in a young sailor's life to come home and, you know, get that relaxation, see family, see friends, and just, you know, hey, you have the sense of accomplishment, you know, and that was kind of taken from him," Justin Nelson said.

The family has started an online fundraiser to help Nelson replace what was stolen. So far, it's raised more than $20,000.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was stationed in the Middle East for a record nine-plus months, with 250-straight days at sea. According to a letter obtained by CBS News from Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao, there were eight reported suicide attempts aboard the aircraft carrier during the deployment as servicemembers endured reported food shortages, as well as plumbing and supply issues.

The carrier and its crew were relieved of duty in late August by the USS George Washington.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.