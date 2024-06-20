Rising Minnesota River triggers highway, bridge closures

CHASKA, Minn. — Rising rivers are shutting down highways in parts of Minnesota.

Highway 41 connecting downtown Chaska to Shakopee will close at 9 a.m. Thursday between First Street and Dem Con Drive due to the swollen Minnesota River.

This isn't the only highway to close in Carver County. Highway 30 near New Germany and Highway 123 between Watertown and Mayer closed this week. Carver's Main Street Bridge is also closed.

On Wednesday night, county public works crews closed a portion of Highway 11 at the Minnesota River near Jordan.

The rising Minnesota River in Chaska WCCO

The highways will remain closed until the water recedes and crews can repair any resulting road damage.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is urging drivers to follow the posted detour signs to get around, in addition to reminding motorists that when a road is closed it's illegal to travel in that area.

Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or spend 90 days in jail, and that's not including other penalties or expenses from rescue efforts.