Minnesota braces for major rain events on Friday, Saturday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A flood watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening with 2-4 inches of rain expected to fall from two more rounds of storms.

Friday's high is 75 degrees in the Twin Cities. The first round of showers and storms roll in during the morning hours, becoming more scattered by midday.  

The second round moves in around the same time Saturday morning. Back-to-back rain events will toss salt in the wounds of areas that are already flooded.  

There will likely be some dry time by Saturday night, and we may keep that for a few days. 

Highs return to the 80s with a shot at the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 5:24 AM CDT

