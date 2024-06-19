Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

Flooding damages areas in Superior National Forest

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from June 19, 2024
NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from June 19, 2024 03:26

BOUNDARY WATERS, Minn. — Heavy rain across northern Minnesota on Tuesday damaged areas in the Superior National Forest, which could impact canoers over the coming days.

Officials say they're still receiving reports of the damage caused by the severe thunderstorms and flash flooding on Wednesday morning. 

They say the Trout Lake Portage on the LaCroix Ranger District is closed due to washouts. Areas near Lake Vermilion have also seen higher amounts of rain; the portage from the Vermilion Lake to Trout Lake will need to be repaired, the U.S. Forest Service said.

flooding.jpg
U.S. Forest Service

Those with Boundary Waters permits who are impacted will be contacted by the forest service starting Thursday. 

Nearly half of Minnesota has seen about 1.5-4 inches more rain than is typical by this point in June. Flooding across Minnesota has closed roads as well as parks.

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 10:24 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.