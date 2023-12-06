Watch CBS News
Local News

Get a one-time tax rebate from Minnesota? Prepare to pay more in federal taxes

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks
Minnesota reissuing nearly 150,000 expired one-time tax rebate checks 00:31

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesotans who cashed their one-time rebate check this year will owe the federal government come tax time.

More than 2 million Minnesotans received anywhere from $260 to $1,300 in tax rebate payments, as part of the $3 billion One Minnesota budget signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz in May.

MORE: Minnesota has a $2.4 billion surplus, but a deficit could be looming, state budget officials say

Ryan Brown with the Minnesota Department of Revenue tells WCCO that while the rebates aren't taxable in Minnesota, the IRS says they're taxable on the federal level.

Depending on the amount of the rebate, and an individual's federal tax bracket, recipients may be liable for between $26 and $286.

tax-chart.jpg
MDR

"We will be sending form 1099-MISC to all rebate recipients for them to use when filing their federal individual income tax return in 2024," Brown said. "Taxpayers should use the information on this form when filing their 2023 income tax return. If they include this payment in their federal adjusted gross income, they should subtract it from their Minnesota taxable income on line 33 of Schedule M1M on their Minnesota return."

MORE: Minnesota's new state seal has been chosen - and it has a loon

Eligibility for the rebates was income-based. Those making $75,000 or less received $260; couples making $150,000 or less got $520; and parents in those income brackets got another $260 per child — for up to three kids — with the maximum possible credit of $1,300.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 15, 2023.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at WCCO. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the digital team, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 12:16 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.