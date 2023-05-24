Gov. Walz signs $72B budget bill into law Wednesday

How bills at the Minnesota Capitol will impact your budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- On the steps of the State Capitol, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held a ceremony to celebrate signing the next state budget into law Wednesday morning.

State lawmakers, department heads and other supporters joined Walz. Hundreds were in attendance, including the University of Minnesota marching band.

The roughly $72 billion budget will fund state government and its programs and services for the next two years. The budget includes rebate checks for many Minnesotans, tax cuts, and some tax hikes.

We’re making massive investments in schools. We’re rebuilding our roads. And we’re giving money directly back to Minnesotans who need it most, whether through direct checks or child tax credits.



This budget it historic – and I’m incredibly proud to sign it into law. pic.twitter.com/MJDepiwXMC — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 24, 2023

The DFL-controlled Minnesota Legislature held their narrow majorities this session to move several consequential policies forward -- and pass this budget.

"They said it's not hard to vote your conscience for what's good for your people. It's not about banking political capital for the next election, it's about burning political capital to improve lives. That's what they did," Walz said.

Lawmakers worked through the weekend to wrap up the remaining pieces of the next two-year budget, which is a 38% increase in state spending over the current biennium. Part of that includes a tax bill with $3.3 billion in cuts targeted at low- and middle-income Minnesotans, including one-time rebate checks for an estimated 2.5 million households.

The governor already signed the public safety and agricultural budgets earlier this month. On Thursday, he's expected to sign a bill to create a state-run paid leave program.