What Minnesota's new tax deal could mean for your wallet

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An overnight tax deal in the Minnesota Legislature could mean money coming your way.

Late Wednesday, a panel of lawmakers agreed to a deal on taxes that includes direct rebate checks to Minnesotans, a long-awaited agreement in the final days before session ends by early next week.

READ MORE: Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on rebate checks, other tax provisions

Here's a breakdown of what the deal could mean for your wallet.

Who is getting rebate checks?

Single filers making under $75,000 would be eligible to receive a rebate check under this deal, as well as other filers, including married couples, making under $150,000.

How much will I get?

Single filers would get a rebate check of $260, while married couples would receive $520. Additionally, $260 would be added per dependent, up to three. A family of five could see up to $1,300 back in their pockets.

How many people will get a check?

It's unclear right now how many Minnesotans meet the income limits and would receive a check. WCCO has reached out to the Department of Revenue for that information. Democrats have said 2.5 million Minnesotans would be eligible, but WCCO has not yet independently verified that number.

What tax year will determine my income?

WCCO has also reached out to the Department of Revenue for an answer to this question.

Are these checks the same as "Walz checks"?

The rebates were initially dubbed "Walz checks" by Gov. Tim Walz, who first floated the idea last year. But these checks are significantly less than his latest proposal, which would have sent $1,000 to individuals and up to $2,600 to families.