Minnesota has a $2.4 billion surplus, but a deficit could be looming, state budget officials say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota is projected to have a budget surplus of $2.4 billion this biennium, state officials said Wednesday. But the forecast for future years is bleak with a possible deficit looming.

"Higher expected consumer spending and corporate profit growth raise the FY 2024-25 tax revenue forecast," the office of Minnesota Management and Budget said in a news release. "The near-term U.S. economic outlook has improved since [the last forecast in] February, driven by stronger than expected consumer spending, business investment, and employment."

The DFL-led legislature passed a $72 billion state budget by adjournment in May to fund state government and its programs for this two-year budget cycle. The picture for the state's finances might not be as sunny for the next biennium in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, officials cautioned.

"Minnesota's budget and economic outlook remains stable in the current biennium, but a significant structural imbalance constrains the budget outlook [for the next biennium]," the news release said.

They pointed to "higher estimates" in health and human services and education as drivers for increases in total spending.

The $2.4 billion surplus is $800 million more than end-of-session estimates, but smaller than the eye-popping $17 billion surplus the state legislature had to work with when they began session this past January.

Much of that excess in revenues was one-time money, including funds that carried over from the 2022 session when a divided legislature adjourned with extra money on the bottom line amid partisan gridlock.

Though this upcoming session is not a year when they must craft the next state budget, lawmakers will use this outlook to inform their work when they return to St. Paul in February.

Minnesota Management and Budget will release more detailed information later Wednesday morning and address reporters in a news conference. This story will be updated.