Wisconsin voters react to Biden dropping out, endorsing Kamala Harris

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago next month. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. If Harris does get the position, she will have to choose a running mate, but the big challenge in this election will be winning the swing states.

Wisconsin, where the Republican National Convention just wrapped up, is firmly in play as a swing state. People who spoke with CBS News Chicago's Marie Saavedra about the news had reactions that run the gamut.

Most recent polling in Wisconsin is from a week ago, posting July 14. It had President Biden with 49% of the likely vote in the state and former President Donald Trump with 51%.

However, after the president's decision to drop out and support Vice President Harris, there does not seem to have been a big shift in voters' thoughts on the race. And there is still plenty of uncertainty.

"I didn't hear until right now," said Michael Thompson. "I don't know. I think Kamala might be better. I like Joe Biden as a president, but Kamala Harris is basically the same thing because they're from the same party."

"I think everyone was kind of expecting it because of all the issues of the possible cognitive decline," said Cecily Marx. "I mean, I'm sure everyone would love to have the first female president of the country, but at the same time, with everything that's happening and all the discourse, I don't know."

"Better late than never to do it now rather than succumb to the fact that he is too old to run, but now the whole dynamic's changed," said Brian Van Dyke.

"The thing is, we don't know for sure that Kamala's going to be the one," said Veronica Van Dyke. "And that's the big question mark in my mind. But I'm hopeful that we can make this good news instead of bad news. Right now, it feels kind of bad."

Harris will be back in Wisconsin on Tuesday for a campaign event in Milwaukee that was already on the calendar. This will put Milwaukee in the spotlight again in less than a week, only this time with the Democratic Party watching.