Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A set of new Minnesota laws will take effect in the new year, following a DFL trifecta that led to a sweeping legislative session.

Many of the laws — including legalizing recreational marijuana and universal school meals — have already gone into effect. But some will take effect on the first day of next year:

Period products in schools

A school district is required to provide access to menstrual products at no charge. The law was part of the K-12 educational funding package, which allocates funding to help schools stock these products in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12.

A group of girls from South St. Paul High School originally pushed lawmakers to make the change, after they became frustrated that the period product dispensers in their school were always restocked by students and teachers.

Earned safe and sick time

Starting Jan. 1, all Minnesotans must be able to accrue paid time off work if they're sick, or if their safety is at risk.

Employees can amass up to 48 hours — or six days of paid time off — which could carry over if unused, but not exceed 80 hours in a single year. They can accrue one hour for every 30 hours worked.

Safe and sick time covers medical appointments, short-term illness, or caring for a child who may be out of school because they are sick. The legislation also says the benefit can be used for people who are victims of stalking or sexual assault, and need to take time off work to seek medical attention or relocate for their safety.

The law mirrors what Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Bloomington had already passed on a local level.

Red flag laws

One of the biggest wins for the DFL-led legislature was the passage of a "red flag" law.

The law allows family members or law enforcement to petition a court to suspend someone's access to guns if deemed a harm to themselves or others. There must be a court hearing within 14 days of the date a petition is received. If the order is granted, the person must transfer their firearms within 24 hours to a federally licensed firearms dealer or law enforcement agency.

In August, a new law expanding background checks for gun sales also took effect. Democrats and gun safety advocates believe the change will curb gun violence.

New license plates

Tucked inside the transportation funding package lawmakers approved was a provision allowing for speciality professional sports team license plates.

Each professional Minnesota team — the Vikings, Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild, Twins, and United FC — will be allowed to design one, subject to approval by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. People who want the specialty plates will have to pay a special plates fee, and donate at least $30 annually to the team's foundation.

The Twins and the Vikings have already revealed their license plate designs, which will be available Jan. 1.