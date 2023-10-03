Vikings reveal specialty license plate design

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings on Monday revealed the final design for the specialty license plates set to debut in January.

Minnesota Vikings

The plates will cost the standard fees plus an annual $30 contribution to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. All proceeds will support the foundation, the mission of which is "advance children's health and education initiatives."

"This is an excellent way for the Foundation to connect with Minnesota Vikings fans and generate dollars that make a direct and positive impact on children throughout the state," Brett Taber, Vikings vice president of social impact and executive director of the Minnesota Vikings Foundation, said.

The team said the design was based on feedback from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as well as a fan survey that took place this offseason.

The plates will be available for purchase at 170 Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services throughout the state, the team said. They can also be ordered online.