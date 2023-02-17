Minnesota House set to pass "earned safe and sick" time plan guaranteeing time off work

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The DFL-led Minnesota House on Thursday is poised to pass a proposal requiring Minnesotans get paid time off of work if they're sick or their safety is at risk.

Employees would accrue up to 48 hours, or six days, of paid time off, which could carry over if unused, but not exceed 80 hours in a single year. The "earned safe and sick time" plan, for example, covers medical appointments, short-term illness like a cold or flu, or caring for a child who may be out of school sick or because of an unexpected closure.

"For over 900,000 Minnesota workers they don't have a single hour of paid time off to care for themselves or loved ones," said Rep. Liz Olson, DFL-Duluth, during a news conference ahead of the floor vote. "They are disproportionately women, BIPOC Minnesotans and low-wage workers. These workers are faced with a terrible choice when they get sick: and can go into work, forgoing the time they would be taking care of themselves, or heading to the doctor."

The state requirement would extend to full-time and part-time employees and the provisions in the bill are the floor, not the ceiling, Olson added. Businesses could offer more generous time off benefits.

The plan faces resistance from some small businesses and Republicans. The state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, which represents 10,000 small businesses in Minnesota, characterized it as "an unfunded mandate on Main Street" that would further exacerbate workforce challenges.

The group highlighted other states, like New York and Oregon, that have exceptions to sick time requirements for businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Policies there require only unpaid time for those small businesses.

Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and Bloomington have already taken this step already with local ordinances.

The legislation spells out that the benefit can also be used for people who are victims of stalking or sexual assault and need to take time off work to seek medical attention or relocate to ensure their safety.

The legislation is a years-long effort that has previously passed the House but faced obstacles in the Senate when Republicans had a majority. Like many other priorities for Democrats moving quickly at the capitol, the proposal for accrued paid time off is inching closer to becoming law.

This story is developing and will be updated.