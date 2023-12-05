Twins unveil specialty license plate design

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have become the state's second pro sports team to unveil a specialty license plate.

The Twins' plate will be available Jan. 1, along with the previously revealed Vikings' plate. The design features the Twins' logo prominently, along with the team's colors and slogan ("This is Twins territory"). It also sports the newer logo featuring an M and the North Star.

Minnesota Twins

The plates will cost drivers the standard fees as well as an annual $30 contribution to the Minnesota Twins Community Fund. They can be bought online or in person at a Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services location.

"We are excited to give Twins fans a fun new way to express their love of our team, while also empowering Minnesotans to create a brighter future for our youth," said Kristin Rortvedt, executive director of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund and the Twins' senior director of community engagement.

In May, the Minnesota Legislature approved special license plates for the philanthropic arms of Minnesota's pro teams. The Timberwolves, Lynx, Wild and United FC have yet to unveil theirs. All plates must be approved by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Minnesota Twins Community Fund's mission is to "enrich local and regional communities by providing resources for the healthy development of children and families through an association with baseball, softball and the Minnesota Twins," the team said. Since 1991, it has invested more than $22 million into this endeavor.