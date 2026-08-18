Minnesota National Guard member accused of sexually assaulting cohort at Fort Ripley

A member of the Minnesota National Guard is accused of sexually assaulting a colleague at Fort Ripley during training in 2022, according to court documents filed earlier this month.

Alex Monack, 25, faces first-, third- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, a criminal complaint shows.

According to the complaint, the two guard members were at a training at Fort Ripley in July 2022 when the assault occurred.

The complaint states the victim told Monack no multiple times before he assaulted her. She "woke up in pain and covered in blood," the complaint states.

Monack messaged the victim the day after, saying, "I'm sorry for forcing you in to that," according to the complaint.

The assault was reported to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in March of this year.

WCCO reached out to the Minnesota National Guard for comment.

Monack is due in court Sept. 8.

Records show Monack was previously convicted of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct — a gross misdemeanor — for a November 2021 incident. A sentencing order from September 2024 indicates he was placed on supervised probation for four years and directed to attend a sex offender program.

Sexual Assault Resources

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General Sexual Assault Websites: