Minnesota motorists be aware: Turtles, including threatened Blanding's, are on the move

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Spring means animals are on the move and perhaps the most vulnerable animals are turtles. Some, like Blanding's turtles, have become threatened species due to lost habitat and getting hit by vehicles.

"On our busiest days we will see 150 maybe up to 200 animals coming through this door each day," said Brittney Yohannes.

At the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville, it's the season of migration and the season of babies.

"Baby squirrels, rabbits, baby birds are just starting," said Dr. Allison Carter.

Homeowners and drivers will bring in injured critters to be rehabbed and hopefully released. Turtles are some of the most common because they have to cross busy roadways to lay their eggs.

"Which means they are slowly crossing those roads. And they get hit by cars quite often," Carter said.

Blanding's turtles have seen their numbers drop over the years, but since the Minnesota Zoo and MnDOT put up turtle fences, mortality rates in those areas have dropped up to 80%. Still, injuries happen and it can take up to a year before some are released back into the wild. That's taking a season's worth of reproduction out of the ecosystem.

"The hope is to get some of these turtles, who've rehabbed here all winter, back in the wild so they can still lay eggs this spring," Carter said.

People can help by moving turtles off the road as long as it's safe, much like a Washington County deputy recently did while on patrol.

The key is to move them in the direction they're going so they don't circle back. Because one painted turtle can lay nearly 20 eggs, they're also asking people not to keep them as pets.

"It's not good for the genetics and keeping those animals out there in the wild. We always support keeping wild animals wild," Carter said.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is planning a turtle release next week, for many of the animals that have recovered. If you find an injured turtle this spring, feel free to bring it their way.