Minnesota Monthly's Grill Fest returns

Minnesota Monthly's Grill Fest is bigger and better than ever this year.

The popular festival returns with cooking contests, outdoor games, and a raffle.

But we know why you're going to Grill Fest. It's for the food, the burgers, the brats, the meat.

Grill Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday at CHS Field in St. Paul. You have to be 21 years old to get in.

