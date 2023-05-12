Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge: More information

"Let's get reel, moms! Join the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Student Anglers Organization for a free virtual fishing challenge May 13-14, during Take a Mom Fishing Weekend. This year, like every year on Mother's Day weekend, all moms across Minnesota can fish for free without a license. And new this year, we have the online Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge for those who want even more fun!"

More information on the fishing challenge here.