Minnesota Marine Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, declared dead after disappearing from Navy ship during training

A U.S. Marine from Minnesota has been declared dead after he was reported missing from a ship off the coast of Southern California, according to military officials.

Lance Cpl. Armando Ortiz Canseco, 21, was reported missing from the USS Anchorage, an amphibious transport dock ship, during training operations on Thursday morning.

Officials said they conducted "an extensive search and rescue operation" after learning Canseco was missing. The effort turned to a recovery operation on Friday and the military branch said he was declared dead on Saturday.

Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Canseco enlisted in the Marine Corps in April 2023, officials said. After completing recruit training and the Infantry Marine Course, he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton in California.

The Marine then transferred to 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment. Most recently, he was assigned to the USS Anchorage in preparation for training between the 13th Marine expeditionary Unit and Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, according to officials.

"On behalf of the Marines and Sailors of the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Lance Cpl. Ortiz Canseco," said Col. Richard Alvarez, the commanding officer of the unit.

Canseco was a recipient of both the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, officials said.