Minnesota man had four kids in his car while driving under the influence in Wisconsin, state patrol says

A Minnesota man was arrested in Wisconsin Saturday afternoon for allegedly driving under the influence with four children inside his car, officials say.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the 32-year-old Fridley man was pulled over around 8:20 p.m. for having excessive window tinting near Wascott in Douglas County.

The trooper noticed an odor of marijuana coming from inside the car and conducted an impaired driving investigation, officials say. The man was arrested and got his blood drawn at a nearby hospital.

The four children — ages 11, 5, 4, and 3 — were handed over to a family member at the scene.

The state patrol said that the man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.