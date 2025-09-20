Minnesota man subject of BCA endangered missing person alert may be headed to Ohio

Authorities in Dodge County, Minnesota, are looking for a 31-year-old man they say is endangered.

According to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Brian Spencer was last seen Friday evening parked outside of a school located on 1st Street Northwest in Dodge Center. Spencer was in a 2015 gray Toyota Highlander with a Minnesota license plate of ELL015.

Authorities believe Spencer is headed to Lewiston, Ohio, and added that his credit card was last used in Quincy, Illinois, early Saturday morning.

The BCA alert goes on to say Spencer was wearing a red flannel and a gray t-shirt, as well as a green flannel jacket, blue jeans and a straw fedora-style cap. Spencer is described as weighing 230 pounds, is five feet eight inches tall, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Spencer may be is asked to call 911 or 507-635-6200 to reach the Dodge County Sheriff's office.