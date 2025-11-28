Minnesota man, 36, killed in lightning strike in Peru; family navigating loss

Video from Peru shows first responders racing to rescue a Minnesota man after he was killed in a lightning strike. Now, his family is trying to figure out how to get his body home.

"You will be missed greatly by your family and son, especially," said Brett Skoog, Yuri Botelho's brother-in-law.

Brett Skoog said if he could tell his brother-in-law one last thing, he'd say, "We know you're in a better place."

On Thanksgiving Eve, Botehlo was biking in the mountains of Peru with his friend James and a guide when tragedy hit out of nowhere. A sudden lightning strike killed Yuri and left his friend critically hurt.

"Kelsey was tracking his watch, saw it wasn't moving," said Brett Skoog.

Botelho, 36, was on an annual Thanksgiving trip with his beloved wife of three years, Kelsey, and their 15-month-old son, Tyson.

"We'll make sure we do our part in making sure Tyson knows how much he was loved," said Mandy Skoog, Botelho's sister-in-law.

Botelho, a jujitsu-loving Brazilian native, posted about how proud he was to become an American citizen in May on Instagram.

An Instagram post created by Yuri Botelho on May 2, 2025. It said, in part, "Officially American Citizen ... after a lot of effort, hard work, paperwork, sweat, blood, tears, taxes, fees, doubts and anxiety we made it." Skoog Family

He had recently relocated to Minnesota with his wife and son to be near her family and worked for the city of St. Louis Park.

"If you met Yuri once, you'll never forget him," said Mandy Skoog.

When WCCO asked her, "Why?" She responded, "He is just the happiest person I have ever met."

As of Friday night, his wife and baby boy are in South America, fighting logistics to get his body back home.

Yuri Botehlo, 36, with his wife, Kelsey, and their 15-month-old son, Tyson. Skoog Family

"You almost feel helpless, which is why I'm very thankful my brother and Kelsey's friend pretty much hopped on a plane as soon as they could," said Brett Skoog.

Mandy Skoog added, "She's fighting as a spouse trying to get Yuri home and fighting for her son, making sure he has everything he needs. Man, we were lucky to have him".

The City of St. Louis Park said the following in response to the incident:

"We at the City of St. Louis Park are aware of the very tragic news about Yuri Botelho. This is a tremendous loss for his family, his friends and for all of us as his colleagues. Yuri had only been with the city for a short time but was already a trusted and valued employee and friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Financial support and prayers are what the family says they need most. An online fundraiser has raised nearly $30,000.