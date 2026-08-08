Minnesota man convicted of threatening to murder federal judge

A Minnesota man was found guilty on Friday of two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of threatening to murder a federal judge.

The 73-year-old was charged in 2025 after allegedly writing and printing multiple copies of a book titled "How to Kill a Federal Judge." Court documents state the man's book contained threats against a witness and judge involved in a previous criminal trial, as well as the judge's children and federal judges generally.

The judge in question oversaw the 73-year-old's 2018 trial, where he was found guilty of threatening to murder a different federal judge.

"Today's outcome reaffirms the strength of our justice system in the face of intimidation. Those who seek to retaliate against witnesses or judges with threats of violence will be held fully accountable," said U.S. Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

Court documents state that the man was printing off copies of his book at a library in Wayzata, Minnesota, on Sept. 3, 2025, prompting a law enforcement response. He also allegedly gave library staff a flyer advertising the book, which said the text "is designed to teach extremists on how to plan, train, hunt, stalk and kill anyone including judges, their family members, politicians and more."

A Minnetonka church had also reported the man to law enforcement for "concerning behavior" about a week prior, the attorney's office said.

Law enforcement obtained the man's book, which is 236 pages long and includes the names of several federal judges, the attorney's office said in 2025. The book also contains "many disturbing sketches" and "handwritten threats to kill, including threats to kill judges, as well as their children and pets," prosecutors said.

The courts have not yet set a sentencing date.