Minnesota Lynx select Olivia Miles with No. 2 overall pick in 2026 draft

The Minnesota Lynx selected guard Olivia Miles with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft on Monday.

Miles averaged 19.6 points and shot just over 48% from the field in 38 games for Texas Christian University this season. She also averaged 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Before joining the Horned Frogs, Miles averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 assists in three seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 13: Olivia Miles (R) of TCU poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (L) after being selected with the 2nd pick in the first round by the Minnesota Lynx during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 13, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Angelina Katsanis / Getty Images

The Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native has been nominated for multiple national player of the year awards and is a three-time Associated Press All-America Second Team selection, according to the Lynx.

During the 2025 season, Minnesota finished with a league-best 34-10 record. The team was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals by the Phoenix Mercury.