Minnesota Lynx select Olivia Miles with No. 2 overall pick in 2026 draft
The Minnesota Lynx selected guard Olivia Miles with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA draft on Monday.
Miles averaged 19.6 points and shot just over 48% from the field in 38 games for Texas Christian University this season. She also averaged 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists.
Before joining the Horned Frogs, Miles averaged 14.2 points and 6.5 assists in three seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
The Phillipsburg, New Jersey, native has been nominated for multiple national player of the year awards and is a three-time Associated Press All-America Second Team selection, according to the Lynx.
During the 2025 season, Minnesota finished with a league-best 34-10 record. The team was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals by the Phoenix Mercury.