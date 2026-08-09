Kayla McBride hits WNBA-record 10 3-pointer, scores 43 as Lynx beat Wings

Kayla McBride made a WNBA-record 10 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 43 points on Sunday as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 103-90, becoming the first team to clinch a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

The Lynx (27-7), who set a franchise record with 18 made 3s, have won 12 of 13.

McBride made 10 of 14 from behind the arc and 16 of 21 overall before she left the game with 1:21 remaining to a standing ovation. The previous mark of nine made 3s had been done eight times by six different players, most recently by Toronto's Marina Mabrey on June 25.

Olivia Miles had 20 points and 13 assists for Minnesota. Napheesa Collier scored 17 and Natasha Howard 12.

Dallas All-Star Jessica Shepard left the game in the first quarter due to an ankle injury and did not return.

Kayla McBride celebrates a three-point basket with Napheesa Collier and teammates during the second half against the Dallas Wings at Target Center on August 9, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Matt Krohn / Getty Images

The Wings (19-13) have lost three consecutive games and six of their last eight.

Paige Bueckers had 23 points and eight assists, and Aziaha James added a season-high 19 points for Dallas. Odyssey Sims scored 17 and Alanna Smith had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Rookie Azzi Fudd (knee), picked No. 1 overall, missed her second consecutive game.

Wings: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Lynx: Play Wednesday at Portland.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Aug. 3, 2026.