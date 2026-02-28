Minnesota leaders react to attack in Iran

The U.S. and Israel announced a major military operation against Iran early Saturday. The strikes, which sparked retaliation from Iran, come after President Trump threatened the Iranian government for weeks over their nuclear program and Iran's violent crackdown on protesters in January.

Iran's retaliation targeted U.S. military installations in the region as well as Israel.

Minnesota Democrats React

Gov. Tim Walz posted on X, reacting to the U.S. military's attacks on Iran:

Gov. Tim Walz posted on X, reacting to the U.S. military's attacks on Iran: "No new wars."

Rep. Ilhan Omar also released a statement Saturday morning condemning the attacks.

"President Trump is unilaterally dragging this nation into an illegal and unjustified war with Iran without congressional authorization, without a clear objective, and without any imminent threat to the United States," said Omar. "This is a reckless abuse of power that puts both innocent civilians and American lives on the line for a conflict the American people do not want."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar also posted on social media, writing, "The President—with no authorization from Congress—has gone to war with Iran. Under the U.S. Constitution it is Congress—and not the President—who has the power to declare war."

"I have long supported sanctions against Iran which is a terrorist state. I also supported the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated by President Obama and our allies. I opposed President Trump's decision to take us out of that agreement."

Sen. Tina Smith also took to social media, writing, "We wake up this morning to learn that Trump has launched a reckless, illegal war. We can support the democracy movement and the people of Iran without risking the lives of our brave troops. The Senate must immediately return to Washington and use our Constitutional powers to pass a War Powers Resolution to stop this. This war will not make us safer, nor will it help Americans afford groceries or health care or rent."

Minnesota Republicans React

GOP Majority Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer condoned the military actions, writing on X:

GOP Majority Whip and Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer condoned the military actions, writing on X: "This is a bold, decisive act of strength by President Trump. The Ayatollah is responsible for killing hundreds of U.S. service members and slaughtering its own people. We pray that because of this leadership, the U.S. and the world will be a safer place. May God bless and protect…"

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.