Minnesota leaders react to Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis

Former president Joe Biden and his family say they're reviewing treatment options after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

In a statement, the Biden family says the diagnosis came after doctors found a nodule on his prostate when he was seen for increased urinary symptoms.

Biden's advanced age presents a challenge, but even so, cancer doctors say there are effective treatments available.

In a statement, the Biden family says the cancer "appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

Biden's announcement comes as a new book detailing concerns over his health towards the end of his time in office is set to be released on Tuesday.

Walz, other Minnesota leaders react

Leaders from all over the world, including right here in Minnesota, are sending well wishes to the former president after his announcement.

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said on X, "Gwen and I are praying for President Biden and his family. A truly decent man and a friend. We're wishing him all the best."

On the other side of the aisle, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Minnesota's highest-ranking Republican, said, "Jacquie and I are praying for former President Joe Biden and his family during this difficult time, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery."

Both of Minnesota's U.S. senators offered their support for Biden.

"Praying for President Biden and his entire family." Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. "Joe is a fighter who has shown strength and grit throughout his life, and I know he'll bring that same spirit to this fight with cancer."

"To our friend Joe Biden — Archie and I wish you the best as you take care of yourself," Sen. Tina Smith said. "Many families deal with cancer, and you have done so much to help them. Now we can support you and yours."

Rep. Betty McCollum said she is "praying that his health is restored quickly and hoping that he makes a full recovery in the weeks ahead."