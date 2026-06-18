Minnesota gains jobs, lowers unemployment rate in latest DEED report

Minnesota's job growth outpaced national rates in May, while the state's unemployment rate ticked down slightly, according to data released Thursday.

The state added 5,400 nonfarm jobs and 5,900 private sector jobs, both 0.2% increases, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The U.S. at large saw a 0.1% gain in each category last month. Minnesota saw flat or negative numbers from December through March, before upticks the past two months.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.4%, just above the national mark of 4.3%, according to DEED.

Labor force participation dropped in the state for the sixth straight month and now stands at 67.2% — still well above where the country stands overall, at 61.8%.

DEED said the CPI inflation index outpaced wage growth rates at both the state and national level for a second consecutive month.