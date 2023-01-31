Minnesota House passes "driver's licenses for all" bill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The DFL-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill Monday night known as "driver's licenses for all."
It would allow every Minnesotan to get a license, even if they don't have proof of legal immigration into the United States.
Supporters say it will make the roads safer and help people get to work. Opponents fear it could lead to voter fraud.
Eighteen states already allow it. A similar bill is making its way through the Minnesota Senate.
