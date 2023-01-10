House committee hears bill that would allow undocumented residents access to driver's licenses

MINNEAPOLIS -- Access to getting a driver's license for undocumented residents is once again up for discussion at the Minnesota state capital.

The first committee hearing on the proposed bill wrapped up Tuesday morning. It's not a new concept in Minnesota; access to a driver's license was allowed for everyone regardless of legal status prior to 2003, before it was taken away under then-Republican governor Tim Pawlenty.

The last time the issue was up for discussion at the capital was the last time Democrats had control of the House, Senate and governor's office, 10 years ago. It's the same trifecta Minnesota has now, but this time lawmakers are poised to reinstate what was once law.

Roughly two dozen people showed up to voice their opinions on the bill at Tuesday morning's hearing; leaders of religious faiths, business sector and law enforcement leaders. People directly affected by the issue also told their stories.

Supporters argue access to a license leads to safer and more insured drivers on the roads and it allows undocumented residents to obtain a job and to get to and from work, therefore contributing to the local and national economy.

Republicans have long argued it could encourage illegal immigration and increase voter registration fraud.

None of the 20 people who testified were opposed to passing this bill.

The transportation committee will be meeting again Tuesday night to discuss the bill before voting on it. If it passes - which it is poised to - it then moves through other committee hearings for vetting before coming to a vote in the House and Senate and then to the governor's desk for his signature.

Supporters are hoping to get this passed within the first 45 days of session.