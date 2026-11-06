Minnesota House Dems claim largest majority since the Obama era, pick Zack Stephenson as speaker-designate

Minnesota House Democrats have chosen Rep. Zack Stephenson as speaker-designate, putting the lawmaker who took over the caucus after Melissa Hortman's assassination in line to lead the House when the new DFL majority takes control.

The caucus also elected Rep. Jamie Long as majority leader and Rep. Samantha Sencer-Mura as majority whip at an organizational caucus.

Stephenson said it was an honor to be in line to become the House's 60th speaker, "following in Melissa Hortman's footsteps."

"We'll govern in a way that would make her proud," Stephenson said.

Stephenson said Minnesotans "elected the largest House DFL majority since the Obama era." He said Democrats are ready to deliver lower costs, safer communities, a health care system that works and an economy built for everyone "rather than the wealthiest 1%."

Stephenson has led the House DFL caucus since 2025, when his colleagues elected him after Hortman's assassination. He was first elected to the House in 2018. He was chosen caucus leader in September 2025, about three months after Hortman's death.

Hortman, a former House speaker, and her husband, Mark, were fatally shot in June 2025 in what authorities called a political assassination.

Long was first elected majority leader in 2022 and served in leadership during the last DFL trifecta. Long was floor leader during the 2025-26 tie. Long represents parts of Minneapolis and was first elected to the House in 2018. Long said House Democrats "know how to get things done" and heard from voters who want a more affordable life and protected rights.

Sencer-Mura was first elected in 2022 and represents parts of Minneapolis. Sencer-Mura said it is the right moment to step into leadership and pledged to keep the caucus "united and focused on the needs of Minnesotans."

Democrats flipped the chamber in the Nov. 3 election, ending divided government that began after the 2024 election left the House tied 67-67. The DFL majority will have 77 members, pending a recount in District 32A.