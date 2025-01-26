Uncertainty, paralysis continue to keep Minnesota House from doing business

MINNEAPOLIS — Leaders of the Republican and DFL Minnesota House have been meeting this weekend, but they have not reached an agreement.

Uncertainty and paralysis continue to keep the House from doing business.

On Friday, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the Republicans do not have a quorum and that their meetings and actions over the past two weeks are not valid.

DFL leaders have been saying they won't end their boycott of the session until the GOP agrees they won't unseat DFL Rep. Brad Tabke from Shakopee. Tabke won his House election by just 14 votes, but 20 ballots have gone missing.

A recount and a judge have recognized Tabke's win. Late last week, Tabke's opponent, Aaron Paul, said he is also accepting the judge's decision and won't appeal.

The DFL has sworn Tabke in but the legislature has the power to unseat members, and the GOP will not say if they will unseat Tabke.

"The House might have to engage in a legal process where each one of us essentially sits as judges and I don't think it's right for House members to pre-decide that issue before it would come before us," House GOP second-ranking leader Rep. Harry Niska said.

There is another House seat in Roseville that is empty. The DFL winner Curtis Johnson resigned after a judge ruled he did not meet residency requirements. A special election in that race won't happen until early March. Until then, the GOP will have a one-seat majority in the House.

DFL leaders have offered to agree to a GOP majority through the March election and have GOP Rep. Lisa Demuth be House Speaker. After the Roseville special election, DFLers say the House will likely be tied, so there should be a negotiated power-sharing agreement.

"We have been working. We have just been working in our districts," House DFL second-ranking leader Rep. Jamie Long said. "We would like nothing more than to be back at the Capitol and what we put forward is that Republicans can be in control when they have a temporary advantage, but when we get back to a tie, we should share power."

House committee meetings have been canceled this week.

The Minnesota Senate is currently tied but has been working with a power-sharing agreement.

