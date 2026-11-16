Many Minnesota homeowners are staying put rather than give up a low mortgage rate, and it's showing in home sales that mirror a national slump.

Home sales across the country have fallen to their lowest level in 16 years. Ndidi Marie, an agent with Parker House Group who sells homes across the Twin Cities area, said Minnesota is seeing the same trend, with a drop in sales of nearly 10%. Fewer homeowners are putting their houses on the market, she said.

Marie said many owners are afraid that selling would mean leaving a great interest rate for one that makes it more expensive to live in their next home.

"They are giving up a 3.4% interest rate and then looking at a 7% rate is kind of scary," Marie said.

There are still homes for sale. Among the major suburbs in the seven-county Twin Cities area, Woodbury and Maple Grove have the most inventory, with more than 350 homes for sale in each, Marie said. Homes there are selling in three to five weeks, faster than in the city, she said.

Buyers looking for deals may want to focus on Wayzata, Minnetonka and Plymouth, where Marie said homes are seeing the biggest price corrections. Many were listed too high and had to come down. Many of those homes sell after about 35 days on the market.

Marie said buyers worried about interest rates shouldn't be, and she advises buying now and refinancing when rates improve.