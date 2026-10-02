Gov. Tim Walz issues diesel fuel executive order amid Minnesota's harvest season

A little relief is on the way for Minnesota farmers as they fuel up with diesel for harvest season after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order Thursday that temporarily lifts weight limits for vehicles hauling crops or timber on state or local highways.

The order, which the governor's office says is in response to "President Donald Trump's reckless war with Iran," allows transport "to exceed regular weight limits by up to 10% on state and local highways," allowing farmers to move more products per trip while conserving fuel.

Many farmers are struggling as diesel prices have surged because of the ongoing war with Iran and Mr. Trump's trade war. According to AAA and the Minnesota Department of Revenue, gas prices are up 11% over the last month and diesel prices are up 20%. As of Thursday, the national average for diesel was $6.38 per gallon.

"While Trump focuses on ballrooms and alienating our allies, Minnesota is left to clean up the damage caused by his reckless war," Walz wrote in a statement. "We are standing with the farmers, loggers, truckers, and families who feed our communities, power our economy, and keep Minnesota moving."

The governor's office says the order will stay in effect through the end of October.