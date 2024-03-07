Minneapolis City Council set to pass new rideshare ordinance; Lyft, Uber threaten to leave city

MINNEAPOLIS — Members of the Minneapolis City Council are set to pass an ordinance on Thursday guaranteeing minimum pay for rideshare drivers. Uber and Lyft have threatened to pull their services from the city if it passes.

Both Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz vetoed similar proposals both for the city of Minneapolis and statewide last summer.

Frey has once again said he'll veto this new proposal if it passes, but this time the City Council may have the numbers to override his veto.

The ordinance guarantees drivers get 80% of canceled rides and earn no less than $5 per ride.

Lyft urged its drivers and users earlier this week to sign a petition opposing an ordinance, saying the new proposal would nearly double prices for rides in the city.

Richard Vogel / AP

The mayor wants the council to work with the companies to come to an agreement.

"Talk with them, see what they're willing to do. You might find a win-win situation where you're able to keep this important service and give ... drivers the raise that they need," Frey said.

But one city council member says action is needed now.

"There's a loophole that makes it so some people in our city can get paid below the minimum wage. And for that, I will always stand against that," said Council Member Jason Chavez, Ward 9. "Doubling wages means nothing if you're not paying the city's minimum wage."

Gov. Walz established a committee last summer to study ridesharing in the state. Frey says data from that study is coming soon and could help shape a better ordinance.

New York, Washington State and California all have laws establishing minimum pay for rideshare drivers. Both Lyft and Uber still operate in those states.

The City Council meets on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.