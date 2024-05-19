Rideshare drivers celebrate deal struck by Minnesota leaders, but fight is far from over

Drivers sound off on Minnesota rideshare deal struck with Uber, Lyft

Drivers sound off on Minnesota rideshare deal struck with Uber, Lyft

Drivers sound off on Minnesota rideshare deal struck with Uber, Lyft

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota leaders reached an agreement on Saturday night to keep Uber and Lyft operating in Minnesota and pay rideshare drivers more.

DFL House Majority Leader Jamie Long told the media on Saturday that drivers would make $1.28 per mile and $0.31 per minute, and gain more protections and benefits.

The move comes weeks before both rideshare companies vowed to leave the state due to the Minneapolis City Council ordinance which would have paid drivers an even higher rate.

The deal has been a long time coming for both lawmakers and Minnesota Uber/Lyft Drivers Association (MULDA) President Eid Ali.

"I am very excited to see the outcome of the fight that we have been on for quite some time, and there will be celebrations and joys and happy faces and smiles," Ali said.

Richard Vogel / AP

Amidst the celebration, Ali said there is some lingering disappointment for drivers.

"It was a little bit disappointing that a Democratic state came up with a way to destroy that work," he said.

While an Uber spokesperson applauds the agreement, they also warned that "the coming price increases may hurt riders and drivers alike."

It's still unclear what the new costs for riders may be, Ali said drivers and riders have more power now, with more rideshare options entering the market.

"The people will have choices to make and better services, and the drivers will have also a way to kind of work with any companies that treat them fairly," he said.

Ali says the fight is not over. He's hoping for an even better rate for drivers in the near future.

"MULDA is going to be out there actively and will flex its muscles," he said.