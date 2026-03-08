In Minnesota, average price of gas reaches $3.25 per gallon, AAA says

As the war with Iran enters its second week, gas prices are surging nationwide.

In Minnesota, AAA says the average price per gallon is $3.25, compared to $2.79 a week ago. Some people in Minneapolis were paying as much as $3.49 a gallon at the pump.

Experts say the price is on pace to reach $4 per gallon as the war in Iran continues to disrupt oil production in the Middle East.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday morning on Face the Nation that the rising prices are temporary.

"So yes, we have a temporary period of elevated energy prices, but it will not be long. In the worst case this is weeks. This is not months," he said. "And it leads to a much better place. It leads to an Iran that's defanged, that can't threaten its neighbors, can't threaten American soldiers and can't continue to drive up energy prices by making a mess of the Middle East."

