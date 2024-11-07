Minnesota Frost unveil new uniforms for upcoming season

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Frost unveiled new uniforms on Thursday.

The uniforms feature a palette of lavender, black, and white colors with the prominent "F" logo in the center. The team, known as PWHL Minnesota last season, officially rebranded to the Frost in September.

The team won the inaugural Walter Cup Championship in May, beating Boston 3-0. Following the championship victory, the team was surrounded by controversy due to a league investigation into general manager Natalie Darwitz. She was later ousted from her role.

Head coach Ken Klee was also investigated, as well as faced criticism for drafting Wisconsin forward Britta Curl. Curl received backlash for allegedly supporting transphobic messaging, which she later apologized for. Klee defended the decision to select the two-year Wisconsin captain by saying he spoke to numerous coaches and players who knew Curl. New general manager Melissa Caruso was hired in September.

The six teams comprising the PWHL have all rebranded and received new uniforms. The league now consists of the Minnesota Frost, Boston Fleet, New York Sirens, Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres. 90 regular season games will be played from November to May. The Frost will open their season Dec. 1st against the New York Sirens at the Xcel Energy Center.

