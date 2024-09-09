Minnesota's PWHL team officially has a name

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's professional women's hockey team officially has a name: the Minnesota Frost.

The team, previously known as PWHL Minnesota, announced the moniker Monday morning in a video on social media.

Minnesota won the inaugural league championship, known as the Walter Cup, last season. Then, the league ousted general manager Natalie Darwitz following a monthslong investigation, the results of which have not been publicly released.

Head coach Ken Klee, who oversaw the PWHL draft for Minnesota following Darwitz's exit, was also investigated by the league this summer. Unrelated to the investigation, he faced criticism for drafting Britta Curl, a Wisconsin forward who supported transphobic messaging on social media. Curl later apologized.

New GM Melissa Caruso said last week she's focused on the future, instead of the team's past. Caruso comes to the team after 15 years with the American Hockey League, the NHL's talent pipeline.

Training camp for the Frost is expected to open in late October or early November, and the PWHL season is anticipated to open in early December.