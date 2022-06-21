2022 "Summer Slam" grants Minnesota football an impressive 2023 recruiting class

By Julian Basena

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2023 recruiting class that rivals and even bests southern powerhouses like Texas, Texas A&M and Tennessee puts Minnesota football a step closer becoming a consistent 10-win team.

Over 30 recruits attended PJ Fleck and his program's festivities and five were swayed enough to commit right away. The "Summer Splash" that helped Minnesota's recruiting class skip from 22nd ranked nationally to 12th best in the nation over the course of a weekend, included a campus visit, a stay at Fleck's Lake Minnetonka home and a tour of Target Field.

The Gophers have added two more three-star recruits since the weekend of the annual festivities.

Minnesota's rise to the top-15 recruiting class began with the commitment of three-star tight end Sam Peters of Maple Grove on the weekend of the Summer Splash. The homegrown talent, billed as the No. 7 recruit in the state for the class of 2023, helped lead his high school to a 6A state championship appearance. Offensive tackle De'Eric Mister, linebacker LaTreveon McCutchin, safety Kerry Brown and defensive end Karter Menz also chose Minnesota following Peters. All are three-stars.

At 6'7" and 285 pounds, Mister is a rather raw prospect with physical traits that could allow him to be a future hallmark of the offensive line. And the trio of defenders signed have a potential to play a part on the defense as well. Perhaps the best defensive prospect Minnesota can land would be four-star cornerback MarJayvious Moss, who declared that Minnesota became a top destination after he visited during the Summer Splash.

Fleck and his program still also have their eyes on the top recruit in the state. Robbinsdale Cooper athlete Jaxon Howard had his official visit during the Summer Splash and the Gophers, Michigan, Miami and LSU are his final four options.

In his five years as head coach, Fleck has amassed a good collection of recruiting victories, but signing Howard would be a top achievement — if the 2023 recruiting class wasn't already an accomplishment.